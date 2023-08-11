Home » Draško Stanivuković fined 5,000 KM: “The court police are also looking for me” | Info
Draško Stanivuković fined 5,000 KM: "The court police are also looking for me"

by admin
Draško Stanivuković fined 5,000 KM: “The court police are also looking for me” | Info

The mayor of Banja Luka, Draško Stanivuković, was fined 5,000 KM by the financial inspection because, as he pointed out, he redistributed funds for the construction of a memorial to soldiers killed in the Patriotic War.

“This punishment does not mean that this is not the right move, maybe according to their worldly standards, and according to the higher values ​​that I always strive for, I know that this is the only right move, and I am sure that one day, when people talk about this monument, we will not talk about the challenges that preceded the construction, but about what it represents, and it represents our vow and the symbol of our freedom,” Stanivuković announced on Twitter.

He also said that he is also wanted by the judicial police because of the execution of the verdict in the case of Autoprevoz.

“For me, the interests of the city are above all else and we must protect our property. Today, the City Assembly was unblocked and already on August 24 we expect a session with many important points, and all of this is the result of pressure from us who run the city, as well as pressure from the people.” Stanivukovic said.

