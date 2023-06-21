Draw Conference League possible opponents FK Željezničar | Sport

Read who are the possible opponents of Željezničar in the second round of qualifications for the Conference League.

Source: Damir Hajdarbašić, www.fkzeljeznicar.ba

The players of Železničar won the qualification for the Conference League, which will begin with a two-match match against Dinamo Minsk of Belarus.

While we are waiting for information on where the “blues” from Grbavica will play against Belarus, we are also waiting for the opponent in the second round of qualifications, and now it is known who the potential opponents are.

UEFA has announced the subgroups for the draw, which will take place at 1 p.m., and now it is known who the potential rivals of Željeznicar are.

The club from Grbavica, if Dinamo Minsk passes, can get Cyprus’ APOEL, Turkey’s Besiktas, FCSB from Bucharest, Azerbaijan’s Nefchi, and the winner of the two-match match between Armenia’s Aleskert and Arsenal from Tivat.

The first matches of the second qualifying round will be played on July 27, and the second leg is scheduled for August 3.

