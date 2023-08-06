Home » draw for Banja Luka Open 2023 | Sports
World

by admin
The pairings of the first round at the Banja Luka Challenger are known.

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljević

The first seed will be the Hungarian Fabijan Marožan, the defending champion and currently the 89th tennis player in the world, who will compete in the first round with the Norwegian tennis player Viktor Đurasović, who is ranked 346th in the world.

Last year, Marožan defeated Damir Džumhur (172nd) in the finals, who was matched by the balls in the first round with Australian Mark Polmans, who was placed only one position below Bosnia and Herzegovina on the ATP list. tennis player.

The second seed at the Banjaluka Open will be the Italian Marco Cecchinato, who received a special invitation from the organizers. The 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist is currently ranked 108th, and his rival will be Dragos Nikola Madaras, a Swedish tennis player of Romanian origin, who is ranked 194th in the world.

The third “skeleton” is Slovakian Aleks Molčan (120th), semi-finalist of the April Serbian Open, who is waiting in the first round for one of the qualifiers, as well as the fourth seed, Frenchman Benou Per (126th).

Let us remind you that a special invitation from the organizers was given to the young tennis player from Doboj, Andrej Nedić (684th), who will have Spaniard Javier Baranko Kosan (328th) as his opponent in the first round.

The tournament will last until August 13, and the winner will receive 100 ATP points.

