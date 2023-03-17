All participants in the draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League are known.

On Thursday evening, we found out all the participants in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, and the three European competitions are dominated by Italian clubs. Serie A has as many as seven teams in the finals – three representatives in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, two in the Europa League and one in the Conference League.

While important news for Serbian football arrived – yes lost a direct placement in the Champions League, but remained with two places in the qualifications in the 2024/25 season, we found out all the participants in the finals of the Euro-competition. The draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League is scheduled for Friday at noon, and after the dramatic elimination of Porto Marko Grujić’s missthere are no more Serbian footballers in the strongest competition:

Chelsea

Manchester City

Bayern

Inter

Milan

Napoli

Benfica

Real

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Europa League will be held on Friday at 1 p.m., and there will be teams in which Serbian footballers made a big contribution. Dušan Vlahović is “pushed” Juventus with a goal in the double match against Freiburg in which Filip Kostić also played for Juve, while Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović conceded one goal, from a penalty, in a two-match against Fenerbahce in which was again attacked by fans – this time with lighters. Nemanja Gudelj also played for the Andalusians.

The last participant in the quarterfinals of the Europa League was the game Arsenal – Sporting, which ended in penalties. After it was 3:3 in Portugal, and in London 1:1 with a spectacular goal by the Portuguesethe guests silenced London with the goal of Nuno Santos in the fifth round of penalty-lottery for the placement and sensation of Ruben Amorim’s team at the Emirates.

Rojan Union

Manchester United

Bajer Leverkusen

Juventus

Roma

Feyenoord

Seville

Sporting

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Conference League will be held on Friday at 14, and Luka Jović is the best scorer of that competition, with six goals. Of course, his Fiorentina will also fight for the semi-finals. These are the teams whose names will be written in the draw:

Anderlecht

Gent

Vest Hem

Nica

Fiorentina

THE

Yes

Basel

