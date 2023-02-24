The draw for the round of 16 games in the Europa League took place on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon. The full schedule contains a series of more than interesting matches.

Thus, Manchester United return to Spain to face Betis Sevilla, while Arsenal London, the leader of the Premier League, will meet Sporting Lisbon.

Juventus Torino will face the Germans from Freiburg, and AS Roma, coached by Jose “The Special One” Mourinho, will meet Real Sociedad. The round-trip leg of the round of 16 in the Europa League is scheduled for March 9 and 16, respectively. The Europa League final will take place in Budapest on May 31.

Complete Europa League Final Optimum Schedule:

Union Berlin – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

FC Sevilla – Fenerbahce Istanbul

Juventus Torino – Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen – Ferencvaros Budapesta

Sporting Lisabona – Arsenal Londra

Manchester United – Real Betis

AS Roma – Royal Society

Șahtior Donetsk – Feyenoord Rotterdam.

