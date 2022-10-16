Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 15th, title: Drawing a blueprint for China‘s development to promote world prosperity and progress – the international community pays close attention to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Xinhua News Agency reporter

In the golden autumn of October, the world‘s attention will focus on the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The conference will comprehensively summarize the major achievements and valuable experience of China‘s reform and development, fully grasp the new requirements for the development of China‘s cause in the new era and new journey, and the new expectations of the people, and formulate a program of action and major policies.

The international community pays close attention to the roadmap that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will formulate for China‘s future development, as well as the new inspiration and new impetus that China‘s new development will provide for world peace and development and the progress of human civilization.

10 years of great achievements in the new era set an example

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China‘s economic and social development has achieved historic achievements and undergone historic changes, and successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization. Over the past 10 years, the great achievements made by the CPC under the leadership of the people have demonstrated the strong vitality of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The international community praised the great achievements of China‘s development in the new era in the past 10 years, paid attention to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and made a comprehensive summary of China‘s major achievements and valuable experiences in the new era, wrote a new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and looked forward to China‘s greater role in international affairs. big effect.

“This conference was held at a critical period of China‘s development.” Julio Rios, director of Spain’s China Policy Observatory Network, said that the past 10 years have been extremely unusual and extraordinary in China‘s development process. Great achievements have been made in social development. The Communist Party of China leads the people to eradicate absolute poverty and has made remarkable achievements in many fields such as science and technology and environmental protection. At the same time, China‘s role in global affairs has become increasingly important. The international community has placed greater expectations on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Ejkat Lazaro, a researcher at the Mexican Center for Economic and Social Research, emphasized that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, China is already one of the countries that has important influence on international economic, political and social development in the 21st century. decisions will affect the world, of course, including Latin America.

“The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will make a comprehensive summary of the long-term accumulated valuable experience in state governance and administration.” Randy Alonso, president of Cuba Debate Network, said that these state governance and administration experiences will not only help the great China start a new journey of development and write a new chapter in its development , and will continue to promote global development. He pointed out that China‘s concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, global development initiatives, and global security initiatives will continue to play an important role in international cooperation and global governance.

“Adhering to the people-centered development philosophy; nearly 100 million rural poor people have all been lifted out of poverty; the world‘s largest education system, social security system and medical and health system have been built… China‘s development philosophy and achievements in the past 10 years have made it a A model for developing countries.” Tang Zhimin, director of the China-ASEAN Research Center at the Chia Tai School of Management, said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, and ASEAN countries are very concerned about how China‘s future economic and social development will inject more certainty into global development.

China‘s future plans have a profound impact on the world

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should make a macro outlook on the two-step strategic arrangement for building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, and focus on deploying strategic tasks and major measures for the next five years. People from many countries expect that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will draw a blueprint for China‘s future development and bring more benefits to the Chinese people and people of other countries.

Bruno Gigue, a French expert on international politics who has observed China for a long time, said: “I see that the Chinese are busy and unhurried. The calmness of the Chinese comes from their confidence in the country’s continuous development.”

Combining his field research experience, Giger pointed out that the socialist system with Chinese characteristics is in line with China‘s national conditions. When it comes to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China‘s plan for China‘s future, he is most concerned about how China will further promote high-quality development.

William Jones, the Washington bureau chief of the American “Global Strategic Information” magazine, pointed out that the world today is going through great turmoil and chaos, and China has brought hope to developing countries through the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. China‘s development roadmap will continue to have a profound impact on the world.

Luis Paulino, a professor at the School of Philosophy and Science at the State University of São Paulo in Brazil and an expert on China, believes that the world looks forward to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, because China will unswervingly promote high-quality development, and the road to becoming a modern power will be clearer and the pace will be firmer. At the same time, China‘s concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the global development initiative will continue to promote the early realization of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative will also continue to promote the development of developing countries including Latin American countries. development and prosperity.

Joseph Mathews, a senior professor at Belthai International University in Cambodia, said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China‘s plan for China‘s future will not only shape China‘s future, but also promote the common development of all countries in the world. From the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative to the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China has provided a clear plan for global development, which has a profound impact on Asia and the world.

China‘s new development brings new opportunities to the world

In today’s world, a century of change and the epidemic of the century are intertwined. Economic globalization has encountered adverse currents, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change. People from many countries expect that under the guidance of the development blueprint formulated by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese economy full of resilience and potential will provide strong momentum for promoting global economic recovery and building an open world economy, and China‘s new development will bring new opportunities to the world.

The factory opened in France by the ancestors of the British Royal Institute of East-West Strategic Studies received Chinese youth work-study programs in the early years. This family history has inspired his strong interest in China. Combining the long-term observation of China‘s great development and changes, Yi Si pointed out that China‘s development has played a stabilizing role in the world economy for many years. Because of this, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will have a profound impact not only on China, but also on the international community.

Alexei Maslov, Dean of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, pointed out that the world is concerned about the action plan and major policies that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will formulate. This is not only very important for China‘s development, but also for food security, energy security, etc. Global issues are also critical, as China is one of the most important players in these areas.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has become a hot topic at the “Insight China Global Forum” held in Singapore a few days ago. Chen Gang, assistant director of the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute, said China will continue to attract foreign investment and strengthen trade with regional countries. China‘s high-quality implementation of the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” and continued promotion of its accession to the “Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement” and “Digital Economy Partnership Agreement” are a clear signal – China must continue to integrate and promote the regional economy develop.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the proportion of China‘s total economy in the global economy has risen from 11.4% to more than 18%, and its contribution to world economic growth has remained at around 30%. Organizing the signing of cooperation documents for the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”… Hanat Baisek, president of the Kazakhstan-China Trade Promotion Association, listed China‘s contribution to world economic growth as a rare example.

Baisek said that Chinese leaders have proposed global development initiatives and global security initiatives to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. He believes that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China will continue to provide momentum for world economic growth and continue to release positive spillover effects of development and stability to the world.

Contribute wisdom and strength to the progress of human civilization

Human society is standing at a crossroads and facing unprecedented challenges. At this critical juncture, people from all walks of life in the international community expect that the concepts and experiences of state governance and administration summarized by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will provide more lessons for the world and contribute more wisdom and strength to world peace and development and the progress of human civilization.

Charles Onunajju, director of the Nigeria Center for China Studies, said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will plan a program of action and major policies for China’s future development, which is of great significance to world development and global governance. This is full of expectations.”

The Nigerian expert on China has traveled to China many times to participate in various forums and seminars, allowing him to observe China up close and study Africa-China relations. He said that in recent years, China has put forward a series of initiatives in international cooperation and global governance, which reflects the open mind and responsibility of a major country to share the fruits of development. Today, Africa-China relations have become a model of international relations. At a time when global development is facing severe challenges, it is of great significance to the world to strengthen Africa-China cooperation.

“In the past 10 years, China has put forward a series of new ideas, new propositions and new initiatives. As one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, China has always firmly safeguarded the international system with the UN at its core, and has actively participated in UN peacekeeping operations; in the process of fighting the new crown epidemic China has played an important role; China initiated the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which has made a significant and positive contribution to global economic governance.” The Secretary-General of the East Asia Committee of the United Kingdom, Michael Makian, said that he is closely following the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to observe how China continues to Contribute to improving global governance.

Abdul Aziz Shabani, an expert on China from Saudi Arabia, pointed out that China’s concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind promotes solidarity and cooperation among countries, and the global development initiative responds to developing countries’ efforts to get rid of the impact of the epidemic as soon as possible and get back on the right track of development. demands and vigorously promote the development of multilateralism. “I look forward to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to continue to provide constructive and pioneering ideas and concepts for global development and human unity and progress, so that more countries can gain inspiration and reference from the successful experience of the Communist Party of China in governing the country.”

According to Evandro Carvalho, an expert on China at the Vargas Foundation in Brazil, the Global Development Initiative promotes the accelerated implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which will help to form a global development synergy. He looks forward to the complete success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.