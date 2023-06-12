Dreadlocks and Lenses Girl Transformation | Magazine

From an extreme look that attracts attention, to a lady that no one can resist.

Transformations are a miracle – make-up has incredible power, hairstyle is a crown that each of us should have, and what does a man look like without tattoos covering his entire body? This is exactly what a tiktok girl did, who “set fire” to social networks with her video. Followers remember her by flashy dreadlocks, piercings, tattoos, with heavily accented make-up and extravagant style.

She decided to remind herself how she looked in her younger days. Hairdressers and make-up artists helped her in this, and the result amazed them too. They started by removing her dreadlocks, cut her hair, and then removed her contact lenses and heavy make-up. They neutralized the tattoos all over the body with red paint, and later covered them with skin color.

Her hair was styled in a bun, she wore a satin dress and white gloves. Step by step, the real face of this girl was visible, and then it was shock followed – the end result. The incredible transformation was commented on by thousands of users. “How beautiful this girl is”, “Why do people destroy themselves”, “I can’t believe it”, “The best transformation I’ve ever seen”, “This is a different person man”people wrote.

There were also people who rudely pointed out that she was much prettier before and that now her eyebrows were ruined by drawing them on. They stated that with the new look it is much more refined and feminine, as well as that it can be accepted much more easily in all occasions. Watch the clip and judge for yourself:

