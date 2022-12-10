BERLIN – A 40-year-old man has thrown Dresden into panic after he broke into the editorial office of Radio Dresden, shooting wildly, and later barricaded himself in a downtown grocery store, taking a saleswoman and a child hostage. By dawn the policemen had already found the mother’s body in a block of flats on the outskirts of Dresden. At 12.30, after having evacuated the shopping center of the grocery store, the agents of the Saxon city managed to free the hostages and capture the man. According to a police spokesman it would be a “psychiatric case”. The attacker would be injured, it is not yet clear if as a result of the blitz.

The two abductees were released and are apparently unharmed. There Altmarkt gallery, the mall in central dresden in eastern germany was cordoned off for a few hours. Before taking refuge in the grocery store, the attacker had shot down the door of the local radio station, but fortunately he had not been able to enter the newsroom. The director of the broadcaster, Very Utassy he said that “all the employees managed to get to safety”.

Germany, knife attack in a school: killed a girl and seriously injured another by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

05 December 2022



In addition to the mall, the nearby Striezelmarkt Christmas market, one of the city’s most famous, had also been closed on fears it could be a terrorist attack and locals were asked to stay away from the area. The mall is located in the center of Dresden, i.e. in the old town, near the main railway station and the famous Strietzelmarkt Christmas market and the emergency had prompted the police to limit traffic and public transport in the city centre.