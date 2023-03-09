Home World Drift now available for free, Season 1 starts
World

by admin
South Koreans Nexon remind us that it is now available for free on Xbox KartRider: Operationa free-to-play kart game that has already met with great success on PC and mobile, especially in Asian territories.

The game arrives jointly with the launch of the Season 1titled “New WorldHere are the details and the launch trailer.

As part of the Season 1 launch, Nexon is pleased to announce two special in-game collaborations: KartRider: Drift x Porsche e KartRider: Drift x MapleStory, which offer players an exclusive racing experience for a limited time. Porsche’s iconic sports cars – 718 Boxster Cabriolet, 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and Macan GTS – will be available as karts during Season 1. Players who log in during Season 1 can immediately claim the 718 Boxster, while the Macan GTS kart it can be requested by reaching level 30 of the race pass. Players will also be able to meet two characters from Nexon’s iconic MapleStory franchise shortly after the start of Season 1.

Season 1 is packed with exciting new updates and features, such as eight new tracks, Item Grand Prix and Speed ​​Grand Prix modes, new karts and cosmetic items (characters, emotes, boosters and plates), plus a brand new Season Race Pass with normal (free) and premium (paid with K-Coin) tiers.

Drivers interested in gaining a competitive edge and squeezing the maximum performance out of their karts will find plenty to cheer about in the new upgrade system arriving in the Season 1 update. Players across all platforms can not only customize the look of their their karts, but can also refine their karts to raise their rank from common, fine, and rare, resulting in improved stats and handling.

Finally, Season 1 “New World” offers generous new login and daily event rewards to keep players playing.

MX Video – KartRider: Operation

