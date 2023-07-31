Home » Drina HPP from Visegrad brought four Brazilians | Sports
Drina HE football club from Visegrad presented newcomers from South America.

Source: Promo/Drina HPP

Drina HPP from Višegrad has signed contracts with four Brazilians, who will wear the jersey of Višegrad next season and play in the Second League of Republika Srpska, group “Istok”.

Last year’s tenth-placed championship team was reinforced with three midfielders and one striker, and the contracts, as the club pointed out, “were signed in the presence of representatives of the management agency from Zagreb that represents the players.

The new members of Dina HE are midfielders Silva Leonardo Enrique – Leo, Eduardo Hofman Konborger – Dudu and Paulo Robert, and Andre Junior Meurer, who plays in the attack.

The aforementioned Brazilians have been staying in Visegrad for about 20 days, where they successfully passed the test and signed contracts with the Drina HPP.

“The boys have already shown in the preparatory games that with serious work and approach to every game, they will be a great reinforcement for our team. We hope that with their work and effort, as well as their patient attitude towards our club’s jersey, they will justify the trust shown”. it is stated in the post of the Visegrad second division team, with the Brazilian flag and a message in Portuguese “COME ON GUYS”, which is an expression often used in Portugal and Brazil that translates to “Let’s go, guys!”

