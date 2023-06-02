Driving schools are asking for an increase in the price of training to 130,000 dinars Info

Many driving schools agree that the price of training should be increased to 130,000 dinars.

The current prices of training for obtaining a driver’s license in our country vary from around 70,000-90,000 dinarsbut as the prices of many inputs and energy sources, and therefore also products and services, have increasedand this sector is crying out for price increases. Many driving schools agree that it would the price of training should be increased to 130,000 dinars, if candidates want quality knowledge and practice, according to the profession.

“By raising prices, we are saving lives”, believes Mladen Rašeta, Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce of Serbian Driving Schools, adding that in this context, the state should define the minimum and maximum cost of training. It was a few years ago it was necessary to set aside about 58,000 dinars for going to a driving schooland the official minimum price prescribed by the state back in 2012. it was 50,000 dinars and has not been changed since then. Now, in 2022, the price of training has increased by 15,000 to 20,000 dinars on average, somewhere even more. This is not enough to cover all the costs of doing businessalready Associations are asking for the price to double. They stress that it is questionable whether that would be enough.

The entire process of preparing and passing the driving test used to be much simpler and cheaper. The average price was 300 to 350 euros. It was basic to learn the rules, pass the test and export the lessons either by training ground or by city. With the introduction of new regulations and following modern trends, primarily in Europe, training in Serbia has become more meaningful. Prospective drivers must pass first 40 hours of theory, taking a test, obtaining a medical certificate, then 40 hours of practical training, i.e. driving, a before taking the final driving test, they have to take first aid.

This very moment of offering numerous benefits just to attract as many candidates as possible threatens the quality of teaching the basics of driving a motor vehicle and traffic safety. It happens that the instructors look to export the class and fulfill the norm, which endangers the quality of the training, as warned by Mladen Rašeta.

“When the minimum price of training was prescribed, it was a good decision by the state, because in that way the state took care of traffic safety. The amount of 50,000 dinars that was prescribed at that time was twice the previous price. That so-called quality strategy was good because all those who were bad and worked only for profit failed. From 2014/2015. a quality competition followed“, emphasizes Rašeta for Blic.

He further states that the situation has changed a lot in recent years, which was largely contributed by the price of fuel and the problem of inadequate training has become more pronounced again. He points out that the safety of young people is more important than prices: “The minimum price of driver training should be doubled compared to the existing one and amount to 130,000 dinars.. The state should legally define the minimum and maximum price. Raising prices saves lives“, concludes Rašeta, explaining the relationship between these terms.

For many, this price demanded by driving schools represents a significant expenditure from the household budget, that’s why many resort to paying in installments, and there is talk of the possibility of taking out a loan for these purposes. Many do not know that the final price of driver training is determined on the basis of almost 40 items, and that the leading one is certainly the price of fuel. “Compared to 2012, fuel, ie Eurodiesel, is more expensive by 80 dinars, for example. Also, the price of the vehicle increased by about 40 percent, and the maintenance costs of the vehicle also increased“, says Rasheta.

He added that the salary of the workers is one of the most important items that they have to worry about precisely because of the quality they insist on. He also touched on the problem of writing questions for exams during the theoretical training of candidates, because people with experience in training should deal with this more.

