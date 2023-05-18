Driving through deep water after rain is dangerous Info

On Wednesday, we witnessed unprecedented downpours in Belgrade, but also in the rest of Serbia, and citizens’ cars remained under water.

Source: Twitter/ @nenad83

A severe storm hit Novi Sad on Wednesday around 7 pm, the streets were flooded and traffic was blocked. Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, due to the consequences of the rainfall, intervened in the territory of the City of Novi Sad, the municipality of Beočin, Sremski Karlovci, Zrenjanin, Šabac, Ruma and Valjevo, and firefighters and rescuers were also involved in the rescue operation.

Large amounts of precipitation paralyzed city streets, so much so that in some parts cars were completely flooded. It is important to know when to give up driving a vehicle through water, because the damage that can occur is not small, nor is it cheap to repair.

Since not all of us drive SUVs, we need to know when it is no longer wise to drive through deep and large ponds. Driving through deeper water in a city car is not recommended because the risk of water entering the engine is too greatand, writes Nova.rs. When driving in the rain you should avoid water deeper than 10 centimeters, because most city cars, as well as more modern cars, have low-mounted air intakes. In the case of passing through deep water, it can even reach the engine and this usually leads to catastrophic consequences such as water entering the cylinders or pistons cracking due to the load. On the other hand, it is also not good when water penetrates the end of the exhaust manifold at the back.

If you have no other option and you have to go through somewhat deeper water, make sure you drive with even throttle. In addition to the above, when the streets are covered with water, even if it seems that your vehicle can pass through it, count on the fact that you can drive into a hole that cannot be seenwhich will cause more water to enter the vehicle.

The biggest blow to the pocket of the owner of a flooded vehicle is the damage to the electronics. She always gets hurt on flooded vehicles. Cables, lines, connectors, computers, various instruments, batteries, airbags… are the components that the water element causes the most damage because they are the most sensitive to it.

According to some estimates by service technicians, in the event of moisture penetration into the computer, failure occurs in 95 percent of cases. To make matters worse for the owner, computers are among the most expensive components in today’s cars.

