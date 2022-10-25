The Hamburg District Court sentenced a 62-year-old to a € 4,000 fine for showing the “Z” symbol on the rear window of his car. He brings it back The mirror. The defendant did not deny that he had attached a white A4 sheet with a blue “Z” to the window of his car. According to the court, this gesture involves the approval of the war in Ukraine, “which is a war of aggression under the international criminal code”, as well as showing “solidarity” with Russia, said a spokesman for the court. According to the Hamburg judges, this constitutes “a public approval of crimes that can disturb the public peace”.

The Z represents the symbol of the Russian war. The letter stands for the slogan “Za Pobedu” (To Victory), a piece of information well known to the public thanks to the extensive media coverage of the war in Ukraine. The message on the car window, therefore, could not be understood in any other way, the accused was showing his moral support to the perpetrators of the conflict.

According to the indictment, on March 29, 2022 the defendant had driven the Grindelallee in Hamburg with the sign on his car. The man from Schenefeld (Pinneberg district) had received a fine of 1,800 euros, against which he had appealed.

In court, the 62-year-old argued that the Z was just the last letter of the Latin alphabet. It was “a very, very steep thesis” to link this letter to the war in Ukraine. There are other possible links, such as the Franco-Algerian film “Z” (Costa Gavras) or a former Hamburg pub of the same name, said the man, who was born in Mecklenburg, according to the court spokesman. His defense attorney also referred to press reports on “Generation Z”. The verdict is not yet legally binding.