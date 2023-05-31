Drone attack on a refinery in Krasnodar, Russia

Russian defense authorities have accused the Ukrainian military of re-bombing the town of Shebekino in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region where one woman was injured
Kremlin, “Putin-Erdogan meeting in the near future”
Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet “in the near future” for a “bilateral”. The Kremlin makes it known. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a date for the face-to-face meeting had not yet been agreed nor where it would be held. Putin was among the first to congratulate Erdogan after his re-election to the presidency of Turkey. Meanwhile, sources quoted by various Turkish media, including CNN Turk and Hurriyet, report that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Putin are expected to visit Turkey after Erdogan’s swearing-in for a third term as head of state, scheduled for 3 June or the following day at the latest.
Moscow forces blow up road on border with Russia and Belarus
Russian forces blew up a road on the border between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, with the apparent aim of thwarting incursions on its territory. This was announced by Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian border guards. “From ‘we will capture Kiev in three days’ to ‘let’s blow up the streets so they don’t capture us'”, he commented mockingly on Telegram, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. The road, blown up yesterday at the border, connects the Ukrainian city of Cernihiv to the Russian city of Bryansk. “They started blowing up the streets, as if they feared a Ukrainian attack on their administrative center – said the spokesman – but Ukraine is not an aggressor. Our state, I want to emphasize, is exclusively defending itself and does not care about Bryansk. However, we want the downfall of the decision-making center that established the war in Ukraine, they should blow that up.”
Kremlin, “worrying attacks by Kiev on Russian regions”
The Kremlin judges the situation of civilians in the Russian regions bordering Ukraine bombed by Kiev’s forces as “worrying” and assures that “measures” are being adopted. This was stated by spokesman Dmitry Peskov, complaining that there has not been “not a single word of condemnation from the West” regarding the attacks on civilians in these regions. This was reported by the Ria Novosti agency.