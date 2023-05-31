Drone attack on a refinery in Krasnodar, Russia

12:32

Moscow forces blow up road on border with Russia and Belarus

Russian forces blew up a road on the border between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, with the apparent aim of thwarting incursions on its territory. This was announced by Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian border guards. “From ‘we will capture Kiev in three days’ to ‘let’s blow up the streets so they don’t capture us'”, he commented mockingly on Telegram, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. The road, blown up yesterday at the border, connects the Ukrainian city of Cernihiv to the Russian city of Bryansk. “They started blowing up the streets, as if they feared a Ukrainian attack on their administrative center – said the spokesman – but Ukraine is not an aggressor. Our state, I want to emphasize, is exclusively defending itself and does not care about Bryansk. However, we want the downfall of the decision-making center that established the war in Ukraine, they should blow that up.”