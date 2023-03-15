Home World Drone shot down, Orsini: “US-Russia crisis? For American bomber”
“The big crisis between the USA and Russia occurred a few days ago when an American B52 approached the skies of Kaliningrad, Russian territory. In Europe we have 6 American B52 bombers: when I heard the news of the drone it scared me much less” . This is how Alessandro Orsini, guest of Cartabianca, expresses himself on the shooting down of an American drone over the Black Sea. According to Washington, the aircraft crashed after a collision caused by a Russian jet. For Moscow, the drone crashed after an incorrect maneuver. “It is probable that the Russians intentionally hit the drone because the Ukrainians often have an advantage thanks to information obtained from American intelligence,” says the professor of sociology of international terrorism framing the story in the context of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“Putin set conditions at the beginning of the war that were ignored. Now for Russia, in an overarching position, it is less convenient to sit at the negotiating table. In a few weeks we will have a favorable terrain for large maneuvers. Putin is amassing men, tanks guns, helicopters and my concern is that for the first time it will be able to use military aviation in a way it hasn’t done so far”, he says.

