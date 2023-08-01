Home » Drones over Moscow, images of the skyscraper hit – Corriere TV
Several drones were shot down as they tried to head towards Moscow. One hit the same skyscraper as last time,” the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding that no injuries were reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry quoted by the Tass agency speaks of two drones shot down over Moscow. According to the ministry, the unmanned aircraft were shot down by the country’s air defense forces over the Odintsovo and Narofominsk areas, while a third drone was disabled with the use of radio-electronic warfare means and then crashed into one of the skyscrapers of the Russian capital

