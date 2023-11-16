Drop Nineteens, review of their album Hard Light (2023)

Drope Nineteens They secured their small space in history by being one of the first North American bands to sign up for shoegaze, a genre attributed in the late eighties to groups from the United Kingdom. Be that as it may, the Boston band left two almost consecutive albums in the early nineties as they were “Delaware” (Caroline, 92) and “National Coma” (Caroline, 93), essential (especially what her debut meant) for any style fan. Exactly three decades after their last studio work and when they were no longer expected in any way, the group returns with “Hard Light” (Wharf Cat, 23), starring in one of those returns that a priori generate a certain skepticism and raise the eyebrow of disbelief.

A normal reaction, considering the discreet results that this type of resurrection brings about in most cases of groups from the nineties that suddenly appear with a handful of new songs under their arms. Luckily, this is not (at all) the case of Drope Nineteens, who have a total of eleven very good-looking pieces as endorsement of this restitution, delineated between shoegaze itself and indie-pop with a line that is as elegant as it is solid. A set that, in fact, crystallizes into a remarkably high and completely satisfactory album, not only for former followers of those from Massachusetts, but for anyone who enjoys good traditional indie-pop songs adorned with attractive guitar lines.

The dueling chemistry between guitarist/vocalist Greg Ackell and his namesake Paula Kelley looks like an added attraction, and “Hard Light” includes almost a full list of successes, with songs as convincing as the initial one that gives the reference its title, “Scapa Flow”, the single “The Price Was High”the unstoppable “Tarantula”, “Lookout”, or the final seven minutes of “T” closing the matter with one of those developments such as those dictated by tradition. The reappearance of Drope Nineteens is, in short, excellent news that leaves the last stretch of the season underway. The perfect complement to certify the rise and validity of the most classic shoegaze, after that other reason for joy that was, just a couple of months ago, “Everything Is Alive” (Dead Oceans, 23) of the essential Slowdive.

Hard Light de Drop Nineteens

