The festival Tsunami Gijón has unveiled its schedule of performances for this summer, and the proposal is among the most powerful lineups of its career. As great headliners will be the Americans The Dropkick MurphysSwedish The Hellacopters and our Desakatowith a special farewell show.

The most international event in Asturias has presented a total of thirty-eight artists who will make up the poster for its next edition, which will take place throughout the July 27, 28 and 29 in Gijón, combining national and international artists, hardcore and hard rock, punk rock and post-punk, rounding off a selection for palates that are fans of guitars but are open-minded.

The main headliners will be the Swedes The Hellacopterscaptained by Nick Andersson and a true addictive riff machine, the Americans The Dropkick Murphysstandard-bearers of street punk and celtic punk worldwide, and the Asturians Desakatowho will say goodbye definitively with a very special show that bears the name “Live to die”.

But pay close attention to the rest of the poster, because we are going to be able to enjoy bands with very diverse coats, from Descendents –on his first visit to Asturias– until Wolfmothergoing by Ilegales, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes –the super festive cover band that has featured members of NOFX, Bad Religion, Lagwagon and others–, Shame, La MODA, Zoo, Ignite, Bob Vylan, Toundra, Authority Zero, La Élite, Def Con Dos, La USSR, Sandré, Ezpalak, Las Odio, International Hardcore All Stars, Pinpilinpussies, Anabel Lee, Suzy Moon, Scowl and many more.

Of course, to get the subscriptions and tickets you will have to wait until next Wednesday, February 22, but you can find them at: www.tsunamixixon.com