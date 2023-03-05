The street punk and celtic punk group Dropkick Murphys premieres “I Know How It Feels”, the new advance of his next album “Okemah Rising”, which will be released on May 12 through Dummy Luck Music y [PIAS]. The band wanted to convey a message of empathy with the working classes.

The single “I Know How It Feels”, from the English “I know what it feels like”, has come out together with a video clip featuring various Dropkick Murphys shows and the most important verses of the theme. The project is a nod to the working class, as they sing in the chorus: “I know what it feels like when you work until you drop and owe 10,000 bills.”

This 10-track album is part of the album “This Machine Kills Fascists” of 2022, whose music is inspired by the lyrics of the American singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie. “Every night, when the audience sings with the words of Woody, his strong defense of the working class and his fight against social injustice and the abuse of political power become clear and strong words. So, as long as we are involved, we will share Woody’s message”, explains the founder and vocalist of the band, Ken Casey. “Okemah Rising” is the latest acoustic release from the Dropkick Murphys recording sessions in Tulsa.

The band is preparing a documentary about the 20 songs based on Woody’s previously unreleased lyrics from his last two albums. From March 1stDropkick Murphys will start the Pega Presents…Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour, with dates all over the world. In fact, they will act in our country as part of the cartel of Barna’n’Roll (July 29, Barcelona) and of the Tsunami Gijón (July 27-29).