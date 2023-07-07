Drought in Mexico halts hot sauce production

In northern Mexico and the southwestern United States, droughts have severely reduced the hot pepper crop, forcing the leading sriracha sauce company, Huy Fong Foods, to curtail production.

The sauce, which has a spicy and slightly acidic taste, is well known and loved in the United States, and is widely used in restaurants that prepare dishes from Southeast Asian cuisines. Now these restaurants have had to limit their supply of sriracha. Many aficionados are trying to get as many bottles as possible: on the internet, the sauce is sold at prices of up to 120 dollars (about 110 euros) for two bottles, more than ten times the ordinary price of about five dollars a bottle.

The sauce is made with chili peppers, vinegar, garlic, sugar and salt and is somewhat reminiscent of a spicy ketchup in flavor and texture. There are different stories about its origin, but all of them start from the city of Si Racha, a small industrial center in eastern Thailand, around the 1930s. The most accredited attributes the invention to a home cook who would then be encouraged to sell it. This version of the sauce, called Sriracha Panich and less spicy than the one used today in America, was very successful in Thailand and neighboring countries, including Vietnam.

It was in Vietnam in the 1970s that an ethnic Chinese man, David Tran, began producing hot sauces near Saigon (now called Ho Chi Minh). When the communist regime began to crack down on the Chinese minority, Tran boarded a ship called Huy Fong to seek refuge in Hong Kong, and was later granted asylum in the United States. Here he continued his business, selling his sauce in Chinatown in Los Angeles, under the Huy Fong brand in honor of the ship that had allowed him to emigrate.

Over the years the sauce, quite cheap and with an iconic package with a green cap and an illustration of a rooster, for the Vietnamese zodiac sign under which Tran was born, gained more and more success, even beyond the communities originating from Southeast Asia. Today Huy Fong Foods is by far the largest producer of sriracha sauce, selling over 20 million bottles per year: for many Americans, Huy Fong sauce is almost synonymous of sriracha, and counts a niche of passionate quite consistent.

Now it is becoming much more difficult and expensive to buy. This is not the first time this has happened: last year the drought in Mexico had greatly reduced the pepper crop, forcing Huy Fong Foods, which sources its peppers only from Mexico, to stop production. Already ten years ago what was called was unleashed “sriracha panic”: A lawsuit filed by city officials in Irwindale, where Huy Fong Foods’ main factory is located, threatened to shut down the plant due to the odors it produced. The panic, which had prompted some to buy large stocks of salsa bottles, subsided after a few months, when the city council decided to drop the charges.

Despite the difficulties of the past and the current ones related to the shortage of water, fans of the sauce do not seem to have managed to find a satisfactory alternative: for example, on Twitter there are those who complain about seeing imitations of Huy sauce on supermarket shelves Fong, derogatorily called “spicy ketchups”.

This year, however, the problem is not of a legal nature, but of an environmental nature: one extremely severe drought it has been affecting the southwestern United States and northern Mexico for more than twenty years, and it is not possible to say when it will end. It has almost certainly been aggravated by climate change caused by human activities, and it is the driest period of the last 1200 years in the area.

The problem affects both rainfall and water levels in the Colorado River Basin. This river that flows for more than 2,000 kilometers from the Rocky Mountains to Mexico is essential for the irrigation of the fields in the area, but for years its flow has been decreasing due to excessive withdrawal of water, aggravated by very little rainfall. In May, three US states crossed by the river reached an agreement to decrease water withdrawals, to limit further drops in the level of the river and the reservoirs it feeds, while trying to design a more long-term solution.

The cultivation of chilli requires particular attention, which makes it a rather complex crop to manage, and is particularly sensitive to climate changes. The jalapeño peppers used by Huy Fong Foods, about 50,000 tons per year, come exclusively from certain regions of northern Mexico (Huy Fong did not reveal which ones). It is a rather arid area that needs to be irrigated with large quantities of water to make the peppers grow: the lack of rainfall and the problems of the Colorado River have put their production in crisis.

Unlike most jalapeños, which are picked green, those for sriracha sauce are left to ripen longer, developing a red color and a more intense, peppery taste, and are harvested twice a year. In 2022, a bad spring harvest halted sauce production, forcing Huy Fong Foods to halt orders. The fall harvest had partially alleviated the situation, but now the company has once again announced that the state of the crops in the Mexican states where the peppers come from has put production in difficulty.

