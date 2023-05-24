Drought in Panama will increase costs of world shipping

Loading player

From May 24, it will become more difficult for shipping companies to pass goods through the Panama Canal, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Due to the drought that is affecting Panama, there has been less water in the canal in recent months and starting Wednesday the largest container ships that cross it will have to reduce their draft, i.e. the height of the part of the hull that is submerged, carrying less goods or otherwise limiting their weight. Some companies have already announced new freight rates.

This will be the sixth time since the beginning of the year that the Panama Canal Authority has imposed a decrease in draft. Between February and April it rained much less than normal and the water levels of Alhajuela and Gatún, the two artificial lakes that supply the canal with water, dropped significantly because the main source that feeds them is rainwater . In mid-April the draft of the Neopanamax, the largest vessels that can pass, was decreased from 15.2 meters, the normal value, to 14.5; from Wednesday the limit will be 13.6 meters and from 30 May 13.4.

It had already happened that the permitted draft was reduced due to a drought: both in 2019 and 2016 it had been lowered to 13.1 meters. As an article by Bloombergthe canal’s problems are also linked to some design errors made during the expansion of the structure which was carried out to allow the passage of larger ships and was completed in 2016.

According to forecasts, the water levels of the lakes will also decrease in the coming months: Nathan Strang, an executive of the transport company Flexport Inc, claims that the volume of goods could be reduced by 40 percent. More ships will be needed to transport the same quantities of products, costs will rise and it is likely that waiting times for crossing the channel will lengthen. It is also possible that some companies completely abandon using it by choosing alternative transport solutions or completely abandoning certain routes.

Draft reduction is not a problem for vessels carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) because they have shallower drafts. However, they too could suffer from any bottlenecks, creating problems for US gas exports, which are currently expanding due to the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

In Panama, drought is also a problem for many economic activities. There are those who fear that the needs of the canal, which is an important economic resource for the country, will create conflicts with other sectors that are in turn in need of water. All the more reason because the expected return of El Niño, that climatic phenomenon that periodically occurs in the South Pacific and influences the meteorological conditions of the countries bordering the ocean, will probably reduce rainfall in Central America in the second half of the year.