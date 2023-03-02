March 01, 202314:14

Ansa The government will prepare a decree law ondrought emergencywith the identification of a supercommissario ad hoc. This is what was decided at the table on water crisis at Palazzo Chigi. Furthermore, a “control room among all the ministries concerned to define a national extraordinary water plan in agreement with the Regions and local bodies”. The objective is “to identify the priorities for intervention and their adequate planning, also using new technologies” and “launching an awareness campaign on the responsible use of the water resource”.

Ministers at the table The ministers Matteo Salvini, Francesco Lollobrigida, Raffaele Fitto, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Roberto Calderoli, Nello Musumeci, the deputy minister Vannia Gava and finally the undersecretaries Alfredo Mantovano and Alessandro Morelli took part in the table chaired by Giorgia Meloni, they say at Palazzo Chigi.

Executive powers for the special commissioner The government will work “on an urgent regulatory provision – says the government note – which contains the necessary simplifications and derogations and speeding up the essential works to deal with the drought”. The extraordinary commissioner who will be identified will have “executive powers with respect to what is programmed by the control room”.

Lollobrigida: 8 billion stopped due to excess bureaucracy Responding to Question Time questions in the House on the drought, Lollobrigida said that we must “assume definitive and adequately planned strategic solutions”. The minister then said that it is an “emergency” issue in the context of this year’s events, which however becomes “structural in the last 20 years because we are at the fifth drought event that could have been dealt with differently in terms of forecasting and ‘resource utilization”. He then clarified that there are almost 8 billion available “which have been there for some years with the impossibility of being spent for bureaucratic and regulatory reasons on which it will be necessary to intervene quickly”.

Thirst risk for 3.5 million Italians, water rationing hypothesis Three and a half million Italians risk having their water rationed from the taps. The alarm was launched by Anbi, the national association of basin consortia. “Data in hand, it is legitimate to believe that, for at least three and a half million Italians, water from the tap can no longer be taken for granted”, declared the president of Anbi, Francesco Vincenzi. According to the National Research Council, between 6% and 15% of the Italian population now lives in territories exposed to severe or extreme drought. The Anbi spreads a disheartening report of the crisis: snow melting in the Alps, lakes in the North at a minimum, Po suffering, but also rivers in the center drying up. On the other hand, in the South the reservoirs are full, and they have to be emptied into the sea. For basin consortia, it is necessary to immediately plug the holes in the aqueducts (they lose 40% of the water), and build new lakes to accumulate rainwater (we collect only 11%).

What does drought mean Drought is a climatic condition that occurs when there is a prolonged lack of rainfall, with consequent reductions in the availability of natural water. Droughts can cause damage to agricultural crops, reduce hydroelectric power generation, and affect air quality and the availability of potable water.

What is the cause of drought Drought is an environmental condition in which it rains very little or does not rain at all for a long time. Droughts can be caused by various factors such as lack of rainfall, high temperatures, climate change or human activities.

