“Droughts and floods are the new normal”: the alarm launched by the European Environment Agency

BRUSSELS. The dry Po, rivers and streams disappeared, and then underwater cities. Scenes from these months and from last summer, but which seriously risk becoming the new normal. In Italy as elsewhere, there is a serious possibility that summer seasons characterized by excessive heat and extreme weather phenomena will become something to be reckoned with on a regular basis. The alarm was sounded by the European Environment Agency (EEA), in an analysis that links the phenomenon of climate change with the impact on life, society and the economy.

‘Based on scientific scenarios’, long-term climate projections indicate that ‘southern and central Europe will become even drier and hotter over the course of the 21st century’. Italy therefore runs the risk of being affected, and strongly, by all of this. If the Po has already reached new historic lows this spring, the absence of precipitation and increasingly rising mercury columns risk aggravating everything. But it’s not just the basin of one of Italy’s main rivers that is at risk. There is the entire primary sector, with all the fallout for the “made in” that has always been the pride of the country.

The EEA warns. Data in hand, if global temperatures rise 1.5 degrees from 1990 levels, total economic losses across all economic sectors linked to drought will increase by the end of this century from the current 9 billion euros a year to 25 billion of euros per year. But it can also be worse. The estimated damages for each year rise to 31 billion euros with global warming of 2°C and up to 45 billion euros at 3°C.

It does not end here. Because in a climate change scenario with high emissions, “southern Europe, in particular the Iberian peninsula” but also Italy which is located in this quadrant, “will experience a marked increase in the number of days with a high risk of fire”. It is therefore necessary to run for cover. “There is an urgent need to step up the implementation of adaptation measures” and risk mitigation. In agriculture, but not only.

Heat and drought are not the only threats to the Old Continent and its states. Because long periods of no rain are expected to alternate with heavy showers. In other words, we are moving towards a scenario of heavy rainfall that “will increase over most of Europe”, leading to a greater incidence of floods such as the one that saw Emilia Romagna end up under water in recent weeks. National and local policy are advised. The safety of the territory becomes no longer postponeable.