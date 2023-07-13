Drug Cartel Attack in Tlajomulco, Jalisco Kills Six, Including Police Officers: A Disturbing Trend in Mexico’s Criminal Violence

Title: Drug Cartel’s Explosive Attack in Jalisco Leaves Six Dead, Heightens Concerns Over Criminal Organizations in Mexico

Subtitle: Brazen act of terror highlights the escalating threat posed by cartels

Date: July 12, 2023

In a shocking display of audacity, a drug cartel in Tlajomulco, Jalisco, planted and detonated eight explosive devices along a roadside, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including police officers and prosecutors. Another 14 people were injured in the attack, which is the latest demonstration of the increasingly brazen nature of criminal organizations in Mexico.

The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, condemned the attack, describing it as a “brutal act of terror” during a press conference held after the incident. According to Alfaro, the attack took place on Tuesday night in Tlajomulco, a suburb of Guadalajara, the state capital. The authorities have attributed the attack to a drug cartel, although the specific cartel involved has not been identified.

The incident occurred shortly after an anonymous tip reported the presence of human remains in the vicinity of Tlajomulco, prompting the authorities to investigate. However, the call turned out to be a trap, intended to lure police officers and prosecutors into the area where the explosives had been planted.

This attack marks one of the first instances of police officers being killed by an improvised explosive device in Mexico. In a similar incident last year, 10 soldiers were injured by such devices in the neighboring state of Michoacán, and one civilian lost their life.

Among the victims of the bombing, as confirmed by the attorney general of Jalisco, Luis Méndez, were three officials from the Prosecutor’s Office, a municipal police officer, and two civilians. The number of injured individuals has since risen to 14, with some in critical condition. Furthermore, three official vehicles and one civilian vehicle were damaged in the explosion.

While Governor Alfaro did not explicitly identify the suspected cartel responsible for the attack, he alluded to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) due to their expertise in using improvised explosive devices and deploying bomb-throwing drones. Another cartel was behind a car bomb attack in Guanajuato state, which claimed the life of a National Guard officer on the same day.

The area around Guadalajara has witnessed intense battles between factions of the Jalisco cartel and rival gangs, leading to several bombing incidents in recent years. The region has become a hotspot for cartel violence, with the cartels resorting to tactics like trenches, machine gun emplacements, homemade armored vehicles, and drones modified to drop bombs.

While crude and dangerous to manufacture and handle, these drones have become a significant source of terror in Michoacán, causing extensive damage and casualties. The discovery of numerous explosive devices in Michoacán suggests an alarming trend that further highlights the evolving threat posed by criminal organizations in Mexico.

Following this attack, search operations for missing persons in Jalisco were temporarily suspended. Activists have previously drawn attention to the prevalence of clandestine graves in the state.

As Mexico grapples with the growing menace of drug cartels and their increasingly sophisticated methods of warfare, concerns over the safety and security of law enforcement personnel and civilians continue to rise. The government faces mounting pressure to take decisive action and restore peace and order in the country.

In the face of this tragedy, authorities must come together to address the root causes of cartel violence and implement effective strategies that prioritize the safety of the population. Otherwise, the threat posed by criminal organizations will continue to escalate, further destabilizing Mexico.

