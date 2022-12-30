Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

On Thursday, the stock price of drug manufacturer Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA.US) continued to rise. As of press time, the stock rose more than 20% to $15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals surged 218% yesterday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an investigational new drug application for its lead drug candidate, KPI-012, for a rare disease of the eye, the company said Tuesday.

