Drug manufacturer Kala Pharmaceuticals continues to rise by more than 20%, FDA accepts new drug application for its main candidate product KPI-012

Drug manufacturer Kala Pharmaceuticals continues to rise by more than 20%, FDA accepts new drug application for its main candidate product KPI-012

On Thursday, the stock price of drug manufacturer Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA.US) continued to rise. As of press time, the stock rose more than 20% to $15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals surged 218% yesterday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an investigational new drug application for its lead drug candidate, KPI-012, for a rare disease of the eye, the company said Tuesday.

