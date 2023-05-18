Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in the shadow of the Brancaccio clan

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

A drug trafficking that started from abroad and was based in Palermo was defeated, and behind the scenes to manage the whole Brancaccio clan. The axis that had formed An axis between Morocco, Spain and Italy was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Drugs galore from Morocco and Spain in the shadow of the Brancaccio clan appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».