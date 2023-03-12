2023 also brought a wave of price increases on medicines. Hundreds of widely consumed medicines risk becoming inaccessible to those forced to take them.

As if the soaring prices of fuels, energy raw materials and food products weren’t already enough, 2023 brought another wave of price increases on drugs. Not a voluptuous good, therefore, or one that you can do without with some sacrifice. Increases the price – and not a little – of hundreds of widely consumed medicines: from patches to birth control pills, from anxiolytics to anti-inflammatoriesranging from 5 to 15 percent.

The prices of medicines and over-the-counter medical devices have soared and the differences, if you buy it in a pharmacy or, for example, in a pharmaceutical corner of large retailers, are considerable. A big problem are the millions of Italians who go into a pharmacy every day to buy over-the-counter medicines, supplements or essential medical devices and find themselves having to pay much more.

If the high cost of living does not spare even the drugs

The upward “retouching” was actually established by law: “The 2005 ‘Storace Decree’ wrote it: the price of class C medicines can be increased in January of every odd year“, justifies Pierluigi Annis, president of Federfarma Sardegna. Which describes a mechanism of price increases on price increases: “Companies increase their selling prices and consequently we pharmacists are also forced to apply the increase. The average, since January, has been around 10%”.

And “if the price increases for occasional drugs, that is those that are taken only in case of symptoms, therefore once in a while, have a relatively small impact on the budgets of families”, Annis points out again, “the situation is very different for those who suffer from chronic conditions and have to take medicines constantly, consequently the increases, month after month, can weigh a lot”.

But there are those who point the finger at a real one “monopoly” adopted by the approximately 19,000 private pharmacies which, strengthened by the exclusive sale of prescription drugs, continue to do the good and the bad times also on the other related products. A possible solution would be to order medicines online at one of the numerous duly authorized and certified digital pharmacies: in this case the discounts, even for over-the-counter medicines, can reach 28% compared to those offered in a traditional pharmacy. But often there isn’t the time and/or the possibility to do it.

