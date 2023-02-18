Experts note that drying clothes on radiators is harmful, and here’s why!

Izvor: Shutterstock

Drying clothes on radiators could increase the cost of your heating bill. Placing clothing over the radiator will prevent it from heating the room, meaning the radiator will have to work harder than it should. If you have floor heating and regulate the temperature yourself, it could cost you more.

Another reason why we should not dry children on radiators is due to the formation of condensation and moisture, which can further lead to the appearance of mold very quickly, not to mention the allergens it can produce, which further affects various health conditions, among others and asthma.

It is always a cheaper and healthier option to wash your laundry early in the morning and spread it out on the line, so that it catches the sun’s rays and dries during the day.

