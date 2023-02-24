Controversial singer Dua Lipa appeared in a see-through edition at Milan Fashion Week!

Dua Lipa is definitely one of the most hated personalities in our area. The controversial singer, who recently received Albanian citizenship, promotes the independence of Kosovo, and has insulted Serbs on several occasions. Now she appeared at the Fashion Week in Milan, and her release did not cause positive comments.

Lipa wore a completely transparent lace jumpsuit. Seemingly covered from head to toe, but actually completely exposed. The most attention was drawn to the black underwear that was clearly outlined, and everyone was waiting for the moment for Dua to turn around. Although many were interested in how much the singer revealed the background, she skillfully avoided being photographed from that side and stuck to her place at the show.

The Albanian paired this combination with sandals with a dizzyingly high platform and a red purse in the shape of a heart. Judging by her facial expressions, she wasn’t particularly in a good mood, and social media users didn’t have praise either. Let us remind you that Dua Lipa asked the company “Apple” to introduce maps of Kosovo and Palestine, then in a show she talked about “Albanian food” among which she mentioned ajvar, and then she recommended a movie about Srebrenica to her fans, emphasizing that the story she cried about the “genocide”.

The duo also attracted a lot of attention at the 64th awarding of the prestigious Grammy music awards, when they appeared in a sado-maso costume, with gold chains around the neck and belts across the chest and back. See how it looks at the fashion show in Milan:



…and here is how she looked with chains and padlocks:

