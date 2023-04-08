The plot of the film is based on the expulsion of one of the dolls that lives in Barbieland to the real world for not being perfect enough and the cast is made up of numerous familiar faces such as Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, y Kate McKinnon. Helen Mirren will be in charge of narrating this story that is gaining a lot of attention from Internet users and that has made expectations grow abundantly in the long run.
In 2021, Dua Lipa announced that she would make her acting debut in the spy thriller “For Argy”, which has not yet been released. since he launched “Future Nostalgia” and its remix in 2020, the singer has collaborated on new material with Megan Thee Stallion y Calvin Harris. Last year, she was made an honorary ambassador for Kosovo by the country’s president.