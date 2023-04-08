The plot of the film is based on the expulsion of one of the dolls that lives in Barbieland to the real world for not being perfect enough and the cast is made up of numerous familiar faces such as Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, y Kate McKinnon. Helen Mirren will be in charge of narrating this story that is gaining a lot of attention from Internet users and that has made expectations grow abundantly in the long run.