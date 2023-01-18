Russia and Belarus will hold joint air force exercises from January 16 to February 1. Although Belarus claimed that the move was defensive in nature, Ukraine and Western countries worried that Russia and Russia may plot to launch another ground offensive against Kyiv. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on the 17th that it will make large-scale strategic adjustments to the military; Europe and the United States are also planning ground counterattacks.

When Russia sent troops to Kyiv in February last year, it used Belarus as a springboard. Since then, Belarus has held more independent or joint military exercises with Russia.

Although Pavel Muraveyko, the chief deputy executive secretary of the National Security Council of Belarus, said on the 15th that the joint tactical flight exercise with Russia was only defensive in nature, however, the unofficial Telegram military monitoring channel observed that since this year Many fighter planes, helicopters and transport planes have entered Belarus. On the 15th alone, 8 fighter planes and 4 cargo planes entered Belarus.

The Ukrainian side kept warning at the end of last year that Belarus might launch an attack; Zelensky also reminded the Ukrainian border guards that they must be prepared for battle.

In addition, the mayor of Kyiv said in an interview on the 16th that Russia’s missile attacks have already burdened Kyiv’s infrastructure to a critical point. He also called on allies to provide anti-aircraft missile systems as soon as possible.

On the 17th, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (Sergei Shoigu) delivered a speech to the military generals, announcing that the new organization has been greatly adjusted, including the expansion of the army to 1.5 million, including deployment around Moscow and adjacent European regions, and the establishment of a new headquarters. Strengthening the combat effectiveness of the sea, air, and strategic missile forces, and also intends to establish “self-sufficient” units in the annexed areas of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the military build-up was in response to actions by the United States and its allies in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Ukraine’s National Security Council Secretary General Oleksiy Danilov (Oleksiy Danilov) said on the 16th that Ukraine needs Western allies to speed up the pace of arms delivery, because the Russian army is trying to launch a “final push”, the time point may be an invasion in February. 1st anniversary or March.

The “Guardian” quoted expert analysis that if the Ukrainian army wants to launch a ground counterattack, it must obtain about 100 tanks. Therefore, the future direction of the Russo-Ukraine war depends largely on the assistance provided by European and American countries to Ukraine.

The report pointed out that when confronting a powerful enemy force, only tanks have the mobility and firepower to maintain their own combat capabilities. Tanks played an important role in turning the tide of war in both the First and Second World Wars, but one of the characteristics of the Ukrainian-Russian War is that there has been no large-scale dispatch of heavy weapons such as tanks so far.

Recently, France, Germany, and the United States have successively announced that they will provide Ukraine with a series of tank-like combat vehicles. At present, the United Kingdom has announced the aid of 14 “Challenger 2” main tanks, and Poland has also expressed its intention to provide 14 German-made “Leopard 2” main tanks. Finland is willing to provide, but since these tanks are all made in Germany, it depends on whether Germany is willing to release them. However, the outside world generally believes that the chances of Germany’s release have become greater and greater.

Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, also said that German weapons and tanks are extremely important to Ukraine’s survival.

According to multiple media reports, the first batch of Ukrainian soldiers has recently arrived in the United States to receive Patriot missile operation training. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Army, said that on the 15th, the U.S. military launched a new training plan for the Ukrainian army at the German barracks. Including how to use various new weapons such as artillery and chariots given to the Ukrainian Army.

The U.S. State Department announced on the 16th that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led a delegation to Kyiv, met with several senior officials including Zelensky, and reiterated Washington’s “firm commitment” to Ukraine.

