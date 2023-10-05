Dube “Ezer ez da” (2023) album review

Durango and Berriz, that’s what it means Dubek, they have left simplicity for that, but not “it’s nothing” for the 8 songs that make up the album. They have been launched in the format of a power trio, a format that is becoming more and more common in our country, and it can be said that they have walked from different edges of rock in their debut.

They play with dynamics, maintaining a balance between clean and dirty sound. Also between rawness and melody. They recorded it in the Chestnut Studio under the guidance of Eñaut Gaztañaga, but, oddly enough, this time it is only noticeable in the details, we can say that the group has developed a different, more unique sound. Maybe it’s because Gaztañaga himself has been on the run for a while.

The song ‘Ihesean’, which opens the album, develops on a sticky riff, with a prominent guitar explosion at the end. In this song, they tell how music works as therapy for them and extend that therapy to the rest of us in some way.

The first single, which came in a half tempo, continues it, the song ‘Malkoak’. The song, which was created a long time ago, seems to have a somewhat bluesy character when it was created, it was also intended for two guitars, but it acquired its current strength and form when it was adapted to the power trio. The members of the Dube group have been running away from the classic bomb box.

They have also played with emptiness and this was evident in the song ‘Ezer ez da’, which gives the album its title. They also played with it in the design of the album and wanted to tell an inside story of the band. In addition, they have given importance to the artwork, because the Dube people understand the record as something with added value from being a simple record.

The only collaboration on the album came from Nerea Aizpuru. He played the cello in the song ‘Hegan’. The message of the song has a lot of power if you look at the current situation. It asks the question of where we are going, where we are going and where we are going, as a stark image of a drifting society. All this sung with fury, between ethereal and spacey sounds and with melodies that have a pure melancholy charge. This song has a lot of power, especially on days when you have existential doubts and pain inside.

The members of the Dube group mention groups like Etxekalte, Nirvana or the Red Hot Chili Peppers as their influences. The metal flavor is also evident in the song ‘Ictu’. But for the debut album of a trio, it is a very interesting piece of work, that cannot be doubted at all.

There will be live presentations from October, in Gipuzkoa and the Northern Basque Country, at least it seems that these three young people from Durangalde will be. Let’s see if they offer us live rounds like the record. Sure yes.

