Dublin, the thriller of the three sisters killed at home: a 20-year-old arrested

Dublin, the thriller of the three sisters killed at home: a 20-year-old arrested

Three very young sisters killed at home. What happened in Dublin remains a mystery, where in one of the tenement houses in Tallaght, on the southwestern outskirts of the Irish capital, three young women – whose age has not been revealed – were found dead. Around midnight and a half yesterday, the Irish police “Garda” were called to the scene and are now continuing their investigations: in these hours, a young man of about 20 years of age was arrested on charges of multiple homicide. disclose the general information. It is not known if he knew the victims or if he was a relative.

At the moment, the motive or circumstances that triggered the massacre are also unknown. While the investigators told the rest of the local community in shock that “there is no further danger to their safety after the violent and traumatic accident that occurred last night”.

The modality of this dramatic family massacre has yet to be ascertained by the police and scientific surveys. But, in the murderous violence, the brother of the three sisters killed was also seriously injured, hospitalized in Dublin, but not in danger of life. The mother was also in hospital for tests, but was only slightly injured.

