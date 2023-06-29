Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood, Criticism of Jarak Qaribak (2023)

Given the exhaustion that Western music tends to propose, it is always advisable to pull those artists who act as a spearhead towards other sound universes. A server dares to comment that many of the answers for those who seek to reconnect with the unique feeling of falling in love with a new moving sound can come from the world of experimental music or world music, genres that are so broad that they are impossible to classify. Although this sounds contradictory. It is for this kind of reasoning that this new release of Jonny Greenwoodguitarist and songwriter for Radiohead and The Smile, a staunch partner of Thom Yorke, is well worth a look if you’re looking for a certain openness in general, not just musicals.

Greenwood takes the initiative once again as a cultural agitator and his contribution continues to be embedded in quality, just like on the album “Success”, which he released in 2015 in partnership with Israeli musician Shye Ben Tzur, in which they explored the sounds of Sufi qawwali. In this case his partner is also the Israeli Dudu Sassaprestigious and super popular in his country guitarist and rock musician, belonging to a family with a vast musical tradition among Mizrahi Jews.

“Jarak Qaribak” (from the Arabic “Your neighbor is your friend”) is an album of tradition and experimentation in equal parts and beyond virtues that we will dwell on later, it is necessary to say soon that the shared production between the two protagonists with a little help from a large team of engineers including Nigel Goodrich is simply great. The work explores and remakes classic love songs from the Middle East and North Africa; standards from Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, etc., revitalized through creativity and overcoming aesthetic barriers, but with respect for such traditional songbooks. Added to these basic characteristics of the project, there is also its no less important humanist side: Tassa and Greenwood entrust these classics from different countries to singers from other countries in the region, usually from territories in historical rivalry (for example, Ahmed Doma from Egypt singing the Algerian standard “Djit Nishrab” or Safae Essafi from Dubai singing the Israeli classic “Ahibak”).

This also defines “Jarak Qaribak” as a project that fortunately exceeds music. Greenwood’s ability to arrange strings is recognized (to verify it, you can review his original soundtracks) and in this case there is an impeccable job of amalgamating instrumentations from here and there; This way of relating the different sound aesthetics invites us to think of a new style. Here the significant differences between the tempos and tonalities of the Middle East and the West reach a laborious agreement that makes the listener on this side of the world be seduced, trapped by a kind of very well achieved “translation” that flows when it meets our senses. both rhythmic and emotional. The meeting of the tonal and microtonal world here takes on a new level.

For this the aforementioned production process helps, in which the fretless oud embraces the rhythm machines, while Greenwood’s melancholic guitar is paired in depth with the incisive string attacks.

Definitely “Jarak Qaribak” It is a fundamental album for the gentle art of building cultural bridges, doing politics in the best way and above all offering fascinating music that activates positive feelings and reasoning.

