The only female employee in a company in Ireland was harassed by male colleagues at a Christmas party, and she sued them!

Izvor: Shutterstock/mondo/samir cacan

The court ruled compensation of 21,438 euros to a woman who was sexually harassed at a business Christmas party. The court panel found that her claim of unjustified dismissal was well-founded, while the complaints of sexual harassment were partially accepted, Daily Mail reports.

Shirley Lyons (60) worked as a designer and sales consultant for Starplan in Portadown, Northern Ireland from June 2013 to April 2018. The court was told that it was Lyons’s was on good terms with colleagues until the Christmas party. She was the only female employee, along with six men, who attended the company’s Christmas party.

Lajonsova claims that she was exposed unwanted sexual attention after moving the party to a restaurant. The court found that one of her colleagues commented on her breasts and cleavage and hugged her from behind without her consent. He hinted at a possible affair and touched her behind.

Four days later, she reported sexual harassment to her manager, and after another three days she submitted an official written application. The court upheld a number of allegations, including her exclusion from the community, threats to remove her, intimidation, abusive language and misconduct. Lyons resigned in April 2018, the same year the hearing was held she was awarded compensation of £18,857.18 and the anonymity order was lifted this year.

“I’m glad the case is over, this has put a lot of pressure on me and my family and I’m very grateful for their support. I’m also glad the court agreed to lift the anonymity order, it’s important to me to be able to talk freely about that night and what happened,” Lyons said.

She remembered that fateful night, and what surprised her the most was the fact that she had gone out with colleagues before without incident. At first, she was determined not to let the harassment ruin her eveningbut it all ended up being a bad experience. What followed was even worse than the bullying itself, she no longer felt safe in the workplace.

“I stood up to the behavior which should not happen in any workplace, and the employer did not protect me at all from harassment and consequences,” says Lajonsova. Geraldine McGahei, Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission, said that company parties and outings are an important element of recognition and team buildingbut employers must ensure that everyone who attends feels safe and that their dignity is respected. If this does not happen, employees have the right to complain.

(WORLD)