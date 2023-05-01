Due to the conflict in Sudan, 800,000 people will flee Info

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is turning into a complete disaster and could spill over into neighboring countries.

The United Nations (UN) coordinator for Sudan has warned that the humanitarian crisis in this country is turning into a complete disaster and that it could spill over into neighboring countries. He reminded that more than 800,000 thousand people could avoid violence.

“Fighting in Sudan has been going on for more than two weeks, and that conflict is leading the humanitarian crisis to a complete disaster“, said Abdu Dieng. As he stated, civilians are taking refuge from the violence in parts of Sudan that are less affected by fighting or fleeing to other countries.”We are concerned about the spillover effect of the crisis on neighboring countries”the UN official pointed out.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced that UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths will visit Sudan on Tuesday, May 2. “We need to find a way to get aid to that country and distribute it to those who need it most“, he wrote on Twitter.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since the long-running struggle for supremacy in the country between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) escalated into conflict on April 15. “Without a quick solution to the crisis, we will see more and more people fleeing in search of safety and some basic assistance“, UN official Rafoul Mazu said at a briefing in Geneva.

The conflict has caused fears of civil war, forced tens of thousands of people to flee to neighboring countries and stopped the transition process, which is supported by the international community, and whose purpose is to establish a democratic government, reports fenix-magazin.de.

