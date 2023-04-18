Due to the Serbian Open, the match Borac Igman has been postponed Sports

Banja Luka will host Konjic two days later than originally planned.

Source: FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

Tennis is underway in Banja Luka ATP tournament Serbian Open, due to which schedules had to be adjusted for other sports events in the town on Vrbas.

The finish of the bicycle race “Belgrade – Banjaluka” was also planned for April 22, when the semi-finals of the tennis tournament were scheduled, but for security reasons, it was decided that the finish of the race would be held in the center of Banja Luka instead. at the autodrome in Zalužani.

The situation is similar with the football m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Borac was supposed to host Igman at the City Stadium on Saturday, but the decision was made to extend the match of the 27th round to Monday, from 18:00.

This will disrupt the plans of Vinko Marinović, the head of Banja Luka’s coaching staff, whose team will have to play a derby match with Željezničar at home after the duel with Konjičani. Namely, the extraordinary 28th round should be played in the middle of the week, most of the matches of this round are scheduled for Wednesday, while the duel at the City Stadium will be played a day later, on Thursday.

He is a fighter, after a great triumph on a difficult visit to “Pecara”, currently the second-placed team of the BiH championship with 46 points, while the third and fourth places are shared by Velež and Široki Brijeg, who collected 41 points each.