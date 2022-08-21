The attack on Darya Dugin sheds a disturbing light on the power match in the shadow of the Kremlin. Father Aleksandr is a figure at the same time extremely close and very far from Vladimir Putin. Distant because he does not hold official positions in the Russian nomenklatura, he does not have a formal role in the court of the new tsar or in his United Russia party.
See also WHO: In the face of the newly mutated new coronavirus vaccine, the prevention of severe disease and death is still effective-Shandong News Net China News Media Shandong ...