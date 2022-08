The Russian secret services (FSB) announce that they have already found the culprit in the attack that killed Daria Dugina, daughter of the ideologist and propagandist Aleksandr Dugin, on Saturday evening.

The attacker would be a 43-year-old Ukrainian woman, Natalia Pavlovna Vovk, who would work for the Ukrainian secret services and who would have entered Russia on 23 July together with her twelve-year-old daughter, Sofia, and a cat driving a Mini Cooper .