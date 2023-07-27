Duke Fkeed would look great in your display cabinet!

Figure in PVC, height 21 cm, scale 1/10 (1/10??? i.e. Daisuke would be 210 cm tall??)…well, leaving out this “cold” and questionable description from the Abystyle site, I must say that I am definitely better at producing figures than at describing them.

It starts from the semi-transparent box in which the figure is contained, which allows it to be displayed as it is without even having to remove it and make it gather dust (for the most obsessed with collecting). If you can overcome the fear of opening the box, you will find in your hand the most beautiful Duke Fleed figurine ever produced for the same price. The details are truly exceptional, starting with the coloring, which enhances the various parts of the suit / armor with different chromatic techniques depending on the area. The detail that struck me most of all (considering that we are talking about a €30 figure, so nowadays it certainly does not rank among the most expensive, on the contrary ..) are the eyes that can be seen through the visor of the helmet…stupendous, an absolute fidelity to the cartoon. Final vote 10/10 for this “must have” for all Goldrake collectors and nostalgics.

BY Marco Bellomo Scili

