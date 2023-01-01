[The Epoch Times, January 01, 2023](The Epoch Times, North Carolina News) A Duke University scientist has studied the loss of smell caused by the new coronavirus, especially those with long-term sequelae.

Studies have found that when patients infected with the new crown develop symptoms of anosmia, they are often accompanied by weakness, trembling, lethargy, and shortness of breath. However, some infected people still suffer from loss of smell after recovering from the infection.

Duke University provides some insight into the causes of sequelae of anosmia.

Dr. Brad Goldstein of Duke University has studied why viral sequelae, specifically anosmia, occur. The study found nine people with the sequelae and had 24 biopsies taken from their noses, and the researchers found some commonalities.

“There seems to be some unexplained inflammation in that area of ​​the nose, which we think affects the sense of smell,” Dr. Goldstein said. The next step in the research will be to develop drugs that eliminate the inflammation in the nose.

The research also sheds light on other sequelae, such as distraction, shortness of breath and fatigue.

Data analysts for the WRAL news network tracked information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and found that, nationwide, women are more likely than men to suffer from the aftereffects of the virus. In North Carolina, where Duke University is located, about 3 in 10 adults who have been infected with the new coronavirus have sequelae. Nine percent of people with post-viral symptoms said their lives have been constrained a lot since contracting the virus.

