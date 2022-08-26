[The Epoch Times, August 25, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lin Cenxin interviewed and reported) “Who killed Dukina?” A car bombing in Russia has been fermented on Chinese social platforms for several days, and public opinion has been one-sidedly criticized. Ukraine’s revenge, assassination, and some voices support Ukraine. Experts believe that this highlights the CCP’s long-standing propaganda for hating the United States and brainwashing Chinese people.

Russian scholar Dukin’s daughter Dukina killed in bomb blast

In the early morning of the 21st local time, a car explosion occurred in Odintsovo, Moscow State, Russia. Dukina, the daughter of the well-known Russian sociologist Alexander Dukin, was in the vehicle. The explosive device under the driver’s seat was detonated by remote control, and Dukina died in the explosion. .

According to Russian media reports, Dukin was supposed to take the accident vehicle, but temporarily changed to another car.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported that Russian law enforcement agencies revealed that the Ukrainian secret service planned the bombing, and the main target was Dukina, but not her father, Dukin. Russia’s Federal Security Service said on the 22nd that the suspect was Natalia Vovke, a 43-year-old Ukrainian citizen, who fled to Estonia in a car with a Ukrainian license plate after the bombing.

But this claim was denied by Ukraine. Podoljak, an adviser to the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, said Ukraine had nothing to do with the car bombing.

Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly, announced that the Russian National Republican Army was responsible for the Moscow bombing.

Free commenter: Du Jinna’s death has polarized domestic online public opinion

After the explosion, NetEase’s topic “Who killed Dukina? The suspect was accused of being a Ukrainian female agent, the blonde hair turned brown and escaped from her father’s response” attracted a large number of posts in the comment area, with about 312 follow-ups in one day, 17,091 people participated.

A netizen 01NneD said, “That’s not a murderer, it’s an avenger,” and a Hebei netizen said sarcastically, “Ukraine is not innocent of being beaten.”

Another Weibo netizen Sapiao said, “I support Russia and fight the Nazis in Ukraine hard.”

Netizen Zhao Xiang said: “We support the eradication of ‘Public Protection’ in various ways and safeguard world peace.”

Some netizens questioned, “Didn’t the Russian National Republican Army claim responsibility? Where should the gas tank be thrown?”

Mainland free commentator Wang Shixin told The Epoch Times on August 24 that he believes that China’s domestic online public opinion is polarized and liberals are still in a weak position. As a result, netizens who support Dukin and support Russia account for the majority.”

Although Du Jin once spoke about splitting Tibet, Xinjiang, and Mongolia, Wang Shixin said, “But the angry youths in China still turn a blind eye to what Du Jin said.” On Russia and Ukraine,”Everyone’s information is one-sided, and they all judge according to their own preferences, which is not fair.”

Du Jin once advocated the dismemberment of China

Dugin is a Russian philosopher and ultra-nationalist intellectual, known as Putin’s ally, think tank, and Putin’s brain. After the Crimea crisis broke out in 2014, Dugin was arrested by the United States and the European Union for his alleged involvement in Russia’s invasion of Crimea. Sanctions.

Dukina, who was killed in the bombing, was a journalist and political commentator before her death. She supported the special military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine and also supported her father’s ideas. She was sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom successively.

After the bombing, some mainland netizens said they felt “fortunate” for Dukin, “but his daughter did not escape this disaster”. Another netizen called Dukina a “patriotic fighter of Russia” and said she was a hero , wish her all the best.

Zhihu author “Mr. Formoyi” questioned that Du Jin’s daughter was bombed to death, and a group of people in China were very sympathetic to her and resented her “assassination”, completely disregarding Du Jin’s plan to “dismember China“, As a loyal supporter of her father’s theory, Dukina even said the anti-human words “Ukrainians are not human, all should be damned” on the Russian-Ukrainian issue.

“Mr. Folmore” quotes Dugin’s 1997 book The Foundations of Geopolitics: Russia’s Geopolitical Future, in which he revealed his geopolitical plans: including handing over the Kuril Islands to Japan to provoke it from the United States Independence under the shadow, establishing the Moscow-Tokyo axis; encouraging Mongolia to merge into Russia, northern China “must be dismantled as much as possible”, and using Tibet, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and Manchuria as Russian safety belts, etc.

According to reports, Dukin’s views on China have changed in recent years, and he has become friendly to the CCP. Du Jin also served as a senior researcher at the China Research Institute of Fudan University and a columnist for Observer.com.

Scholar: After being brainwashed and poisoned, Chinese people need to break the Internet to recognize the CCP

Li Yuanhua, a former associate professor at Capital Normal University in Beijing, told The Epoch Times on the 24th that most netizens did not know Du Jin had made such remarks, but supported Russia on an anti-American basis.

“There is no free information in mainland China. The information that many people get is not real information, but a kind of information that the CCP brainwashes mainlanders. Therefore, many people’s reactions are the reactions of being poisoned by the CCP’s false propaganda.”

Li Yuanhua said that under the logic of the CCP’s long-term incitement of anti-American and anti-Japanese sentiments, there is no right or wrong. Even when 9/11 happened, the Chinese people could happily tell the story, “This kind of reaction is a kind of emotion that has been brainwashed for a long time. In this cultural atmosphere for a long time, I open my mobile phone every day, and the information spread by WeChat is all things that are allowed and brainwashed by the CCP. Even if I go overseas, I get information from the WeChat circle for a long time, and their views are completely opposite and opposite to those of a free society. of.”

Li Yuanhua said that unless you really insist on breaking the Internet and bypassing the wall, you can only recognize the CCP’s deceitful tricks with a clear brain.

