Đulen Lopetegi left Wolverhampton | Sport

The famous Spaniard left the team before the start of the season

Spanish expert Đulen Lopetegi he left Wolverhampton just four days before the first game of the season. He spent the whole afternoon in talks with the club’s management about the termination of cooperation and did not even show up at training, so even then it was clear to the players that parting would soon follow.

Lopetegui (56) led Wolverhampton for nine months, finished in 13th place in the table and announced his departure at the end of the season, when it was speculated that he would leave due to the club’s poor financial situation. “I wish Wolves and everyone at the club all the best in the future, thank them for the opportunity to lead the team of this great club,” said the Spaniard at his farewell. He often repeated during the summer that he was not satisfied with the investment in the team, while on the other hand the management had to strictly take care of Financial Fair Play. Wolverhampton tried for a long time to bring the former goalkeeper of Real and Barcelona, ​​who also managed the Spanish national team, Real Madrid for a short time, and most successfully Sevilla. Although he signed a three-year contract with him, Lopetegui did not even last 12 months. His now former team will play the first game on August 14 against Manchester United away, and Ren won the “dress rehearsal” before the start of the season on August 5. Lopetegui will soon be replaced by former Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neill, who was sacked in June despite keeping the team in the Premier League.

This summer, the Wolves brought Atletico Madrid center forward Mateus Cunha (24) for 50 million euros, as well as Metz’s defensive midfielder Boubacar Traore (21). On the other hand, the team left the last midfielder Ruben Neves, who went to Al Hilal, the stopper Nathan Collins moved to Brentford for 26.8 million euros, also the central defender Conor Coady moved to Leicester for 8.7 million, Raul Jimenez went to Fulham for 6.4 million…

The 2023/24 season in the Premier League will begin on Friday, with the match Burnley – Manchester City on Friday at 9 p.m.

