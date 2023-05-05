Dune: Part Two. The first official trailer. Video

The first official trailer for Dune: Part Two has been released, and director Denis Villeneuve has promised fans of the series that this second installment will be much more “action-packed”, an “epic war film”, following the “contemplative” nature of the first feature film.

Dune: Part Two will premiere in theaters on November 3 this year. The action returns to the planet Arrakis, with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling and Josh Brolin reprise their roles from “Dune” (2021). Also joining the cast will be Lea Seydoux, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Tim Blake Nelson and Souheila Yacoub. The first part of the sci-fi film grossed over $400 million worldwide.

Photo source: Billboard