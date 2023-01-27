Raphaël Dupond-Moretti, son of French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, was placed in custody today on charges of domestic violence. The broadcaster made it known TF1.

«As a father I am devastated – commented the Minister of Justice to the microphones of BFM-TV -. My thoughts go to the victim, any violence, whatever it is, is intolerable”. “As a citizen – he continued – I ask that my family life be respected”. The minister added that “it is now up to justice to do his job”.

The facts date back to yesterday, when a neighbor heard noises and screams from the apartment inhabited by Raphael Dupond-Moretti and called the gendarmes. When they arrived, the minister’s son had already left while his partner had taken refuge in the neighbor’s house, who raised the alarm. The woman to the gendarmes said she was punched and kicked by her partner.

Raphaël Dupond-Moretti went spontaneously this morning to the gendarmerie of Courchevel, an exclusive ski resort in the French Alps.