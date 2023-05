Based on neutral and minimalist tones, the Durafloor launches the Nordic laminate flooring from the New Way Line. The laminate is available in dimensions 7 x 187 x 1340mm, it is easy to clean, resistant to termites and has antibacterial and antiviral protection (Protekto Plus).

With no variation in color between batches, the material offers thermal comfort and features the Super Click system that facilitates installation and maintenance. It is still resistant to humidity and has a sustainable bias, since its production is made with the use of reforested wood.

The Nordic laminate from the New Way Line is among the eight innovations in Durafloor products for 2023, and is part of the “The New Urban Concept” campaign, which emphasizes the importance of everyday life in a dynamic and natural environment of warmth, familiarity and safety.