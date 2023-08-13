Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Has Prostate Cancer | Fun

The guitarist of the band Duran Duran has prostate cancer and has been fighting the disease for eight years.

The guitarist of the favorite group from the eighties, Duran Duran, has been fighting prostate cancer for years. Now Andy Taylor hopes a new drug will extend his life by five years.

Taylor told “Entertainment Weekly” that he has been fighting prostate cancer for a long time, which is in the fourth stage. This was confirmed by the singer of the group, Simon le Bon, last year when the band Duran Duran entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Andy did not attend the ceremony due to treatment.

“It’s ironic, I missed the biggest night of my life, but a week later I got a call from a man who can extend my life,” said Taylor.

He received an invitation from Professor Chris Evans, one of the founders of the Cancer Awareness Fund. Sir Evans is a scientist who looked at the analyzes and told him – there is a drug that can prolong your life.

“I thought I was blacklisted. I’ve had prostate cancer for eight years now, and last fall it was really bad. I couldn’t stand, I couldn’t even play. I had to fight, to deny, but it was very sad. The hardest part was that the guys in the band didn’t know I was sick. I wrote them letters shortly before the ceremony, and Simon read that letter on stage“, he said.

Taylor will now take a nuclear medicine that “targets” cancer cells, and does not “see” healthy cells.

“I’ve already taken one round, and the next one is next week. The drug kills stage four cells in the bones, and it’s effectively extended my life by five years,” he said.

