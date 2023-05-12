Durant says Nikola Jokić is one of the most colorful in the history of basketball Sport

Kevin Durant expressed a series of praises for Nikola Jokić.

Source: Profimedia

Superstar Sansa was the first to approach him after the match, and then he “poured” praise at the press conference. “I always have respect, I knew who he was, I watched many great players. I’m not surprised that these guys are good, especially someone like Nikola. He has reached his zenith, they are great and a great team, they play togetherMeloun has been there for six years, that’s an advantage when you know the coach, the players, the system that lasts. I’m not surprised, Jokić is one of the best ever, one of the best centers to ever touch the ball” Durant said.

He himself admitted that Phoenix was destroyed in front of his fans. “It was shameful, they started strong from the start, they immediately hit us in the face, I congratulate them. They gave us 81 points at halftime, we put our heads down, we didn’t fight back. I don’t want to talk too much about other things, lest it sound like I’m making excuses. It’s simple, we have to be much better next season.”

Journalists noted that out of 23 points scored, Durant gave his all in shooting for two (8/12) and from the penalty spot (7/7), for three he shot 0/7. “That’s normal for me, because normally I don’t shoot too many threesI tried to look for my position, maybe I should have shot more threes.”

He was also asked if he expects Sansi to make changes in the summer and build a team for a new title attack. “Every team makes changes, even the team that wins the title this season is likely to make some changes. That is normal. We need to understand each other better both as players and as people, we are disappointed, it’s really shameful the way we lost. We have to look for ways to be better, to adapt and to come back better,” Durant concluded.