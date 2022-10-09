China News Agency, Beijing, October 8th. Comprehensive news: During the National Day holiday, the number of new local infections of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China increased relatively significantly, and the trend was multi-faceted, involving 30 provinces in the past three days.

China‘s National Health Commission announced on the 8th that there were 501 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China on the 7th, including 54 imported cases and 447 local cases (including 167 confirmed cases from asymptomatic infections). There were 1,424 new asymptomatic infections, including 123 imported cases and 1,301 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 7th, there are 3,299 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 252,638 confirmed cases. There are currently 633 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 24,538 confirmed cases and no deaths.

On the 7th, 447 new local confirmed cases in mainland China came from 19 provinces: 251 in Inner Mongolia, 47 in Guangdong, 44 in Sichuan, 30 in Shanxi, 17 in Chongqing, 14 in Shaanxi, 12 in Yunnan, and 12 in each of the other 12 provinces. 5 new cases or less; 1,301 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added that day, distributed in 29 provinces: 386 cases in Inner Mongolia, 344 cases in Xinjiang, 108 cases in Hubei, 52 cases in Gansu, 47 cases in Sichuan, 33 cases in Ningxia, and 32 cases in Shanxi For example, the other 22 provinces each had less than 30 new cases.

October 1st to 7th is China‘s National Day holiday. With the increase in personnel mobility and aggregation, imported epidemics have appeared in many places, causing the number of local infections (diagnosed + asymptomatic) in mainland China to increase sharply for 6 consecutive days during the National Day holiday, from 548 cases on October 1. The number of cases rose to 1,748 on the 7th, and it showed a wide-ranging trend. The new cases during the holiday spread to 31 provinces, and the daily increase in local infections in the past 3 days involved 30 provinces.

More than 2,300 infected people in Hohhot this round

On the 7th, Inner Mongolia added 251 new local confirmed cases and 386 asymptomatic cases, and the daily increase of local infections exceeded 500 for two consecutive days. As of 24:00 on the 7th, there were 2,435 local infections in Inner Mongolia (631 confirmed cases and 1,804 asymptomatic cases), of which 2,337 were from Hohhot.

Hohhot announced on the 8th that the city added 226 local confirmed cases and 371 asymptomatic infections on the 7th. The epidemic virus belongs to the evolutionary branch of the Omicron BF.7 mutant strain, which presents the characteristics of multi-point distribution and local aggregation. The cases involve schools, shopping malls, farmers markets, construction sites and other crowded places. It is difficult to prevent and control, and the epidemic situation is severe. It is complicated, and it is currently in a critical period of prevention and control.

In order to cut off the transmission channel of the epidemic, after the National Day holiday, Hohhot continued to strengthen social control. Starting from October 8, the city’s various organs, enterprises and institutions will implement home office, primary and secondary schools and kindergartens will be suspended from opening (opening), and colleges and universities will be closed for management; buses, taxis, and online car-hailing will be suspended. Culture and sports , leisure and entertainment and other business places are temporarily closed or operated.

On October 8, the city of Hohhot issued another announcement stating that in order to further strengthen the management of personnel leaving the city and minimize the risk of spillover and transmission of the epidemic, the city’s personnel will not leave the city for the time being in principle (except for truck drivers and passengers).

There are 10 transmission chains in the recent epidemic in Beijing, and 70 new local infections have been reported in Shanghai during the National Day holiday.

The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on the 8th that there were 3 new cases of local infection in Beijing on the 7th, of which 1 case was found in social screening. As of 15:00 on the 8th, Beijing added 5 more local infections, of which 3 were screened out by the community. Since September 29, Beijing has reported a total of 25 cases of local infection, involving 8 districts, and a total of 10 independent transmission chains, of which 3 have no new cases for at least 5 consecutive days, 5 still have sporadic new cases, 10 On the 8th, 2 new transmission chains were added.

Beijing officials said that since September 29, there have been many imported epidemics in Beijing. Although they have been effectively controlled at the first time, the risk of importing from abroad and outside Beijing still exists. In the past two days, there have been new cases in the society, and once again a warning has been issued to strictly implement various prevention and control measures, strengthen the inspection and management of risk personnel, foreign personnel, personnel entering and returning to Beijing, and vehicles, and advocate citizens to reduce unnecessary gatherings.

The Shanghai Municipal Health Commission reported on the 8th that 2 new local confirmed cases and 21 asymptomatic infections were added in Shanghai on the 7th, of which 3 were found in the community. On the 8th, another local confirmed case and one asymptomatic infection were added to the city’s social scene.

According to the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from October 1st to 7th, a total of 70 local infections were reported in Shanghai, most of which were related to the spillover of the epidemic from other provinces. The investigation of relevant risk sites and risk personnel involved 16 districts in the city, including Some college teachers and students. The virus gene sequencing results completed by the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention show that the virus infected by the above cases is still the Omicron variant, but the Omicron BF.7 variant has not yet been found.

There are 348 local infections in Xinjiang, and the recent infections in Chongqing are all imported

On the 7th, Xinjiang added 4 new local confirmed cases and 344 asymptomatic infections, and the number of daily local infections increased significantly again. As of 24:00 on the 7th, there are 4 local confirmed cases and 817 asymptomatic infections in Xinjiang.

The current round of the epidemic in Xinjiang, which started on July 30, was brought under control at the end of August. However, since mid-September, the epidemic has rebounded in some parts of Xinjiang, and the rebound has increased since October, and there have been spillovers to many provinces. Happening. The number of new local infections on the 7th reached a new high since the rebound of the epidemic in Xinjiang.

On the 7th, Chongqing added 17 local confirmed cases and 23 asymptomatic infections. As of 24:00 on the 7th, Chongqing has 71 local confirmed cases and 91 asymptomatic infections.

According to the Chongqing Municipal Health and Health Commission, as of 18:00 on the 7th, Chongqing had handled 39 outbreaks during the National Day period, all of which were imported from outside the city, involving 144 infected people. Among them, 32 outbreaks had no risk of social transmission, and those infected were all quarantined and controlled in a closed-loop after arriving in Chongqing from outside the city. At present, the epidemic situation in the city is generally under control, but the pressure of foreign defense imports continues to increase.

