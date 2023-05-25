During the night, new drone attacks on the Russian region of Belgorod – World

Explosions are reported in these hours in the capital Kiev and in four other regions of Ukraine, according to local media. In addition to the Kiev oblast, explosions would have occurred in those of Kharkiv, Lviv, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi. Russian forces carried out drone strikes overnight in Kiev, Ukrainian officials said, adding that the capital’s air defenses “destroyed all” enemy aircraft.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kiev’s military administration, said in a Telegram message that Russia “again attacked from the air” the Ukrainian capital. “The enemy continues to use attack tactics in several waves, with intervals between groups of attacking drones.” The attacks were allegedly carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones.

“The night was not entirely peaceful. There were numerous drone strikes. Most of the air defense systems held, but there is damage in Belgorod: cars, private houses, buildings,” he reported yesterday the governor of the Belgorod region of Russia Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram. The governor reported that one person was injured in the bombing.

The Financial Times online meanwhile reports that “On Tuesday, Andriy Chernyak, an official of the Ukrainian military intelligence directorate, acknowledged for the first time a form of cooperation with the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Free Russia Legion”. Speaking of the sabotage operations in the Belgorod area, the Ukrainian 007 said: “Of course, we communicate with them. Of course, we share some information. And, one might say, we also collaborate with them”. According to the FT, the source ruled out any direct involvement of Ukrainian forces in the attacks, explaining that it was an initiative carried out by the Russians.

Russian partisans, having succeeded in Belgorod, will get to Moscow

The operation in Belgorod “was a success” and “we will come again. To Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, Moscow.” This was stated by the Russian resistance groups Freedom Legion of Russia and the RDC when they met journalists at the Ukrainian border after returning from actions in Belgorod. “Our fight continues, the operation has been successful and its objectives have been achieved,” said ‘Caesar’, spokesman for the Legion of Freedom in a statement relaunched on Telegram. The fighters “will come again, to Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, Moscow. Wait for us,” he added.

‘Kiev is like Romans or Greeks in their prime,’ says Prigozhin

Moscow’s forces are not ready to resist incursions into Russia’s Belgorod region by anti-government groups fighting alongside Ukraine, it said the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in an interview with pro-Kremlin blogger Konstantin Dolgov, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. “The groups of the Russian Volunteer Corps are entering the Belgorod region without shame,” Prigozhin said. The Russian armed forces “are absolutely not ready to resist,” he added.

Prigozhin also believes that Ukraine currently has one of the strongest militaries in the world. The Ukrainians, he explained, are “highly organized, highly trained, their intelligence is at the highest level and they can operate with equal success with any military system, including Soviet and NATO ones”.

According to the head of the private militia, “the war made Ukraine the most famous nation in the world. Paradoxically, Russia wanted to demilitarize Ukraine, but instead militarized it with the best weapons in the world.” Prigozhin stated that the war’s goals of “demilitarization” and “denazification” have completely failed. “We have made Ukraine a nation that is known to everyone all over the world. They are like the Greeks or Romans in their heyday. Ukraine has become a country known everywhere,” he said. As for “demilitarization”: “If Ukraine had 500 tanks at the beginning of the special operation, now it has five thousand. If they were able to field 20 thousand soldiers then, now they have 400 thousand. As we did ?The two key goals of the war not only failed for Russia, they worked the other way around,” he said.

Moscow: 'there are no conditions for a peaceful solution, the special military operation is going ahead' (ANSA)

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov spoke on TV of new actions in three Russian regions, after what Moscow called saboteur operations in the Belgorod region: “There will be progress in other border regions of Russia until Putin’s criminal regime puts an end to his war against Ukraine. The Russians will not feel safe in any corner of the Federation,” he said, according to UNIAN. “Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh and other regions cannot be safe given the number of Russian citizens who are against the regime,” Danilov added.

Blaming the Belgorod incursion on Kiev forces, Russia’s defense ministry said Russia would respond “promptly and firmly” to any further incursions on its territory.

The energy and food crisis is caused by the United States and other countries (ANSA)

“The fighters of the ‘Russian Volunteer Corps’ and the ‘Freedom of Russia’ legion destroyed the equipment of the Kremlin security forces in the Belgorod region”: they write on Telegram the so-called Russian partisans who entered the Belgorod region on Monday and attacked the military forces of the Federation. The fighters posted photos of burned Russian security forces equipment.

‘Attack on a Russian ship’

According to some Russian Telegram channels, cited by the Ukrainian media, the Moscow warship Ivan Khurs was attacked by three maritime drones (UAVs) as it crossed the Bosphorus. Following the news of the attack on the ship, the Crimean authorities announced the closure of the Crimean bridge, explaining that the cause was military exercises in the area, UNIAN reports. The bridge was then reopened,

The attack on the Khurs ship would have taken place in neutral waters, “there is reason to believe that the drones were launched from a commercial civilian vessel”, writes the Rybar channel: “The attack took place at 05.30 after the Khurs had passed the Bosphorus Strait, 40 nautical miles N. The attack was successfully repulsed, the ship was undamaged.” Ivan Khurs is the most modern reconnaissance ship in the Russian Navy. She performs communications, fleet management, radio reconnaissance, and electronic warfare tasks. The vessel’s equipment detects radio signals in all frequency bands and locates their source.

Kiev, Zaporizhzhia power plant used as a Russian military base

The Russians continue to bring men and equipment in close to each of the power units of the occupied Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant which is “effectively used as a military and logistics base”. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Kiev as reported by the Ukrainian media. “Despite numerous appeals from the IAEA and world leaders, the occupiers do not reduce their presence at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Now on the territory of power units No. 1, 2, 4 there are permanently Russian personnel, armored vehicles and trucks”.